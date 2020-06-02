California liquor store owner uses AR-15 to protect his property from looters in George Floyd unrest

A California liquor store owner stood in front of his business in Santa Monica armed with an AR-15 to discourage looters, he said.

The looting in Santa Monica came amid nationwide unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who was died last week after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

The owner of the liquor store, who only identified as Joe, told CBSLA he and his friends stood in front of the business with guns to discourage potential looters.

“It was a good thing I had my customers and friends by my side, because it was pretty scary,” Joe told the station.

Joe said he and his friends helped nearby businesses discourage looters as well.

NATIONAL GUARD HELPS CLEAN UP CALIFORNIA CITY AFTER NIGHT OF GEORGE FLOYD CHAOS

Santa Monica was one of many cities throughout the U.S. ransacked over the weekend by rioters seeking to co-opt the largely peaceful protests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To quell the unrest, the city enacted a 1 p.m. curfew Monday for its business districts and 4 p.m. for the rest of the city.