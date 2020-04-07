California inmates make face masks to distribute in hopes to curb coronavirus spread

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

They may be behind bars but inmates at one prison in California are doing their part to help their community with a needed item in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday on Facebook that inmates from the South Placer Jail’s sewing and laundry programs have made more than 1,200 face masks to help the community battle COVID-19.

“We are proud of the work our female inmates have done, and continue to do!” the sheriff’s office said.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, inmate Megan Brown offered a look at the process of how the face masks were made.

“Due to the coronavirus, we are dedicating our time into making masks because we heard there is a shortage of masks in the community,” Brown said in the video. “So we want to give back what we can.”

Brown explained the masks are made from two pieces of 100 percent cotton that are measured out and then sewn together, ironed and folded.

After the cloth is ironed, it’s taken back to a sewing machine where elastic is sewn on to the masks.

Once the masks are completed, Brown said they are placed in a washing machine with hypoallergenic soap before being packaged in brown paper bags and shipped off.

“Thank you for letting us give back to the community,” Brown said in the video.

The sheriff’s office said the masks the inmates are making are not N95 masks but are face coverings that are in accordance with recent recommendations from health officials.

On Thursday, Placer County Health Officer Aimee Sisson announced a recommendation to wear a face covering such as a “bandana, scarf, homemade cloth cover,” for those who must leave their home to make essential trips.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said some 400 of the masks had been distributed given out in just 40 minutes. They were distributed to some area hospitals, officials said.

“Thank you to K9 Heks and company for handing out masks,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “And thank you to the inmates who made 1,200 masks for our community!”

As of Tuesday, there were 16,310 cases of COVID-19 in California, with at least 383 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.