California Highway Patrol officers shoot, kill man in Oakland; investigation underway

California Highway Patrol officers fatally shot the driver of a vehicle and wounded a passenger in Oakland Saturday, authorities said.

Police said the male driver was killed and his female passenger was wounded in the shooting around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately release the names or other information about the people who were shot. No details of the shooting were released.

The Oakland police said California Highway Patrol officers were conducting a criminal investigation when the shooting occurred.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team are conducting independent investigations, authorities said.

The shooting comes amid nationwide protests against police sparked by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer late last month. While many of the protests have been peaceful, some have descended into violence.

Floyd’s death has ignited calls across the U.S. to reform police departments, which activists maintain are entrenched in racial discrimination and police brutality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.