California high school wrestling coach sought, believed to be traveling with missing teen, police say

Authorities launched a manhunt for a volunteer high school wrestling coach on Saturday after they believe the 25-year-old man is traveling with a teenage girl who went missing last week.

Phillip Maglaya, a volunteer wresting coach at Stockton Unified’s Franklin High School, is believed to be traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with the 16-year-old girl, who was not identified. The truck has the license plate number 8G91493.

“On Wednesday, we took a missing persons report on a 16-year old girl who we learned was in a romantic relationship with a wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Police did not provide further details on Maglaya and the teenage girl’s relationship.

Maglaya began working at the high school last year, FOX40 reported. The school district told the news station the Maglaya was a volunteer coach and had passed all background checks before stepping into the position.

The district added that it is working with law enforcement in the search for the girl.

San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information to call (209) 468-4400, or the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425.