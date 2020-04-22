California health worker's N95 masks, PPE stolen from car, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Los Angeles-area health worker says his supply of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) were stolen from his car Tuesday evening, according to a report.

David Seto, who works at a VA hospital in Pasadena, Calif., told CBS Los Angeles he discovered the theft after returning to his car.

“When I got to my car, basically the window was smashed, glass was on the ground,” Seto said. “So, I looked in there and saw what was taken.”

Seto had parked his car in an overnight garage. He said it was clear the perpetrators knew what they were going after.

“It looked like they went right for the N95 masks and some gloves, like medical gloves,” Seto said.

Seto said the theft is especially discouraging given that he works with “high-risk” COVID-19 patients and such items are vital to his safety.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HE WON’T ENFORCE GOVERNOR’S STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

“In the beginning, this was actually what I was using in the hospital because we didn’t have any N95s for people that were doing my job,” Seto said. “And now it’s become backup.”

Seto said he has filed a police report. His wife posted about the incident on her Facebook page, warning others to hide such items if they have them in their car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the Pasadena Police Department with a request for comment.