California gunman’s ongoing feud with neighbors may have led to shooting, mother says

The gunman who went on a rampage early Tuesday that left four people dead and nearly a dozen injured, including two children at a small California community, was embroiled in a longstanding dispute with neighbors that included him being arrested for allegedly stabbing one of them.

Kevin Neal’s mother, who only identified herself as Anne, said her son was feeling frustrated and sounded desperate about the ongoing dispute with his neighbors. She said her son claimed his neighbors were running a methamphetamine lab with fumes that were harming his nine dogs.

“I’m on a cliff and there’s nowhere to go,” he reportedly told his mother about the situation.

Apparently infuriated by the longstanding dispute, Neal armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns opened fire in seven different locations across the tiny rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, including near an elementary school. His first two victims were two of his neighbors.

Neal was later shot and killed in a police shootout.

His mother told the Associated Press that his son called him the day before the shooting saying “it’s all over now.”

Neal’s sister, Sheridan Orr, told the Daily Mail that her brother had struggled with mental illness throughout his life and at times had a violent temper. She said he had “no business” owning weapons.

“He would get wound up and I think [his mother] spent a lot of time calming him down,” she told the Daily News. “He would be irrational, irate and uncontrollable, and scream and yell. It was difficult to manage him.”

Annie also said she posted the $160,000 bail for her son in January after he was charged with stabbing one of the neighbors.

She said that her son was charged with the assault and that he told her he had grabbed a steak knife out of the hand of the neighbor, who was threatening him with it. The neighbor was slightly injured, the mother said.

Although police have declined to identify the shooter, they confirmed it was the same man who was charged in the January assault. The district attorney, Gregg Cohen, told the Sacramento Bee he is prosecuting a man named Kevin Neal in that case.

Annie told the AP she was unaware of her son being involved in Tuesday’s shooting until an AP reporter contacted her.

Police were also called to the shooter’s home a day before the shootings on a domestic violence call but no other details on the matter were available.

The shooter tried to access rooms at an elementary school early Tuesday to shoot more kids as part of a “bizarre and murderous rampage,” police said at a news conference Tuesday night.

The shooter was killed by police after he opened fire.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said that one of the victims was the woman who had been stabbed in the January attack.

School officials heard shots being fired about a quarter-mile away and the school went into lockdown mode, Johnston said. He added the incident “could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick thinking” of the school’s staff, who put the school in immediate lockdown mode without instruction from police.

Johnston noted it was “monumental” that school workers took action when they did, because he believes they saved the lives of countless children.

The assistant sheriff said the gunman rammed his vehicle into a school fence, then walked onto school grounds with a semi-automatic rifle while wearing a protective vest.

After being unable to access classrooms due to the lockdown, it’s believed the gunman became “frustrated” and went back to his car, and began shooting at people while driving, according to police.

“This guy was bent on driving by residences and arbitrarily shooting at them,” Johnston said of the gunman. “This guy was on a killing rampage, he was driving up and down the street shooting at passerbys [sic], and uninvolved residences.”

A mother, who said she didn’t know the gunman but was just driving past him with her three children, was shot. One of the children suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. However, it was unclear if she was the victim of a gunshot wound or hit with shrapnel from a bullet-riddled car door.

“This is an individual that armed himself, I think, with the motive of getting even with his neighbors, and when it went that far, he just went on a rampage,” Johnston added of the shooter, noting that authorities didn’t suspect any connection to terrorism.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic riflle, in addition to two handguns. Johnston said there was another weapon in the suspect’s crashed vehicle that authorities had not yet recovered.

The officer noted there was a restraining order against the shooter, which he said would’ve limited his ability to possess firearms for a period of time, depending on the reason for the order.

More than 100 police officers were investigating seven different shooting scenes in the area.

Brian Flint told the Record Searchlight newspaper after the shooting that his neighbor was the gunman.

“The crazy thing is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines,” Flint said. “We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he’s been threatening us.” He added the suspect stole his truck.

Witnesses at the school described multiple rounds being fired. Coy Ferreira told KRCR he was dropping off his daughter at the school just before 8 a.m. when he heard a firecracker-like sound. The school’s secretary then ran out and told children to go inside because there was an active shooter. Ferreira said he ended up in a classroom with 14 students and witnessed a boy being struck by bullets.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting, Johnston told KRCR. He added the FBI volunteered to investigate, as well.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement that he and his wife were “saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren. We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his condolences for the lives lost in the shooting, and said “We commend the effort of courageous law enforcement. We’ll continue to monitor the situation & provide federal support, as we pray for comfort & healing for all impacted.”

Fox News’ Adam Housley, Shira Bush and Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.