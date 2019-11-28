California grandmother, two grandchildren vanish; car is tracked to Bay Area

A 75-year-old grandmother has vanished in California along with her two young grandchildren.

Sandra Young, of Fairfield, was last heard from Sunday after calling her sister, the city’s police department says. Nephew Lavonce Block told KCRA that Young – who has been taking care of Jayden Hill, 9, and Katalyhah Hill, 7, since their parents died in a car crash several years ago – planned to stop by her sister’s home in Vallejo to pick up a turkey. Yet she never appeared.

“That’s not normal behavior for her,” Block said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The Fairfield Police Department says Young and the children are “considered to be at risk due to their age as well as Ms. Young’s medical conditions.”

The vehicle she was driving – a green 2004 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514 – was spotted driving eastbound on I-80 in Hercules at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

It also has “popped up around the Alamo, Danville and Walnut Creek area,” Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen told FOX40.

“We’re hoping that it’s still with them and they’re with it,” he added.

Family members that spoke to KGO say the vehicle was tracked heading over the Carquinez Bridge six times on Tuesday – and that the grandmother doesn’t have a cell phone, making it harder to confirm her whereabouts and those of the children.

“If they were somewhere right now to where they could be like, ‘Hey, my grandma needs help right now,’ I feel like they would do that,” Young’s neighbor, Willinique Lewis, told FOX40. “So, that’s why I feel like it’s kind of odd, you know. Something’s not right.”