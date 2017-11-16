California good Samaritan loses legs after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A California man had both his legs amputated after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Sunday while helping a driver push her disabled vehicle.

Mark Poss, 29, stopped on a Sacramento highway to help a driver, Arlette Lovato, and her friend Mario Sanchez, push the car to a nearby gas station, FOX40 reported.

“So not in the driving lane. We were in the emergency lane. We were pulled over out of the way completely,” Lovato told FOX40.

Poss and Sanchez were pushing the vehicle from behind when another car slammed into the back of it, injuring the two men.

Poss, the father of a young son, was transported to a hospital, where they had to amputate both of his legs. Doctors were reportedly working to save Poss’ left knee and his right leg was severed at the ankle, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“Right away I knew he had no legs. And I ran to Mario and I told the guy, ‘We’re going to get you help, just hold on,'” Lovato said.

Sanchez’s legs were both fractured as a result of the car accident, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Jacob Daniel Olson, 24, was arrested at the scene and charged with two felony charges “related to causing bodily injuries while driving under the influence,” the Sacramento Bee reported. Olson posted $50,000 bail and was released from the Sacramento County Jail. He was slated to appear in court on Thursday.

Following the incident, Poss’ co-workers set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for his family and medical costs.

As of Thursday, the campaign has raised more than $106,000 for Poss’ family.

“Mark, we love you. We are here for you, whatever you need, we are continuously thinking about you and your family. You’ll be in our prayers,” Jena Balangue, Poss’ co-worker, told FOX40.