California firefighters rescue burned cat as Camp Fire continues to burn

Firefighters from California’s Foster City Fire Department on Monday came to the rescue of a cat who was burned in the Camp Fire, which has left at least 48 people dead and over 100 missing.

The cat — named “Foster” — was meowing while hiding in the bushes of a property that firefighters were checking, the department wrote on Facebook.

Foster was coaxed out of hiding by Firefighter Downing, and “an instant friendship was formed.”

“The cat had burns to its whiskers and bottom of its paws. [Engine 28] crew were able to get some much needed food and water for the feline,” fire officials stated.

Foster City Fire said that situations like this “will often boost the spirits of Firefighters who have, for days, witnessed nothing but tragedy and destruction.”

In addition to the 48 killed in the Camp Fire, in the northern end of the state, two others were reported dead in the Woolsey Fire, in southern California.

The Camp Fire alone — in which Foster City’s Engine 28 was assisting — has burned 135,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, with 35 percent contained.