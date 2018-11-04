California fire captain unresponsive after being struck by suspected DUI driver: report

A fire captain in Orange County, Calif., was listed in critical condition and unresponsive after he was hit while out for a bike ride Saturday by a driver who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, a report said.

Mike Kreza, who was off-duty at the time and was training for an Ironman, was hit in Mission Viejo at about 8 a.m. He was found lying on Alicia Parkway with head trauma, The Los Angeles Times reported. Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 25, the driver, stayed at the scene and authorities said he had prescription medications in the car, the report said.

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue said Kreza was unresponsive as of Sunday afternoon and the “next several hours” are critical.

Scarpa was booked into jail on $100,000 bail, KTLA.com reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and has raised about $70,000 by late Sunday night.