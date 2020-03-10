California federal prosecutor kills wife of 4 months and himself

A California federal prosecutor used a gun to kill himself and a woman he married four months ago, according to reports.

The parents of 45-year-old Tamara Delgado asked deputies to conduct a welfare check Sunday, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.

She was found dead along with her husband, Timothy Delgado, 43.

“We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

PROSECUTORS DESCRIBE EX-CIA ENGINEER CHARGED IN MASSIVE LEAK AS ‘ANGRY AND VINDICTIVE’

The Delgados lived in Granite Bay, 25 miles north of Sacramento. Her Facebook page says they married in November.

Delgado was a prosecutor in the Sacramento U.S. Attorney’s Office, working gun and drug cases.

He was also a California state prosecutor and a lawyer in the Navy, according to records.

NEVADA MOM SHOT HUSBAND, 2 TEENAGE SONS IN RENO MURDER-SUICIDE, POLICE SAY

The U.S. Attorney’s Office acknowledged being told about the murder-suicide, CBS 13 reported.

A friend told the station Tamara Delgado was a loving mother to a daughter and a young son.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“My tears are for Tamara and losing her. My tears are for the situation,” the friend said. “But mostly my tears are for her son because I know him so well.”