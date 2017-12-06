California family who lost home to wildfire finds wedding ring among rubble

Donna and Mike McKendry found a precious heirloom while sifting through the rubble of their home burned down by the Thomas fire in California. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Residents are returning Wednesday to what’s left of their homes in parts of Ventura, and in many cases there is nothing left.

We spoke to Donna and Mike McKendry who are now sifting through what once was their dream home on Skyview Terrace after losing it in the Thomas Fire.

“What was important before isn’t so much now; it puts things into a new perspective,” says Donna.

Their home is just one of the dozens of homes that was destroyed in Ventura in the Thomas Fire.

“There is a time for crying and a time for laughing so just mix them together,’ Mike says.

The couple managed to get out with their beloved dogs and then waited anxiously for word on their home.

FOX 11 reporter Gigi Graciette checked on their house for them after she was asked to check over Twitter, and she delivered the devastating news.

Donna and Mike did find a precious memory that the fire did not take: Donna’s mother’s original wedding rings.

“I found my mom’s original wedding rings and I’m really glad. It’s not in great condition, but I’m going to have it for the rest of my life,” Donna says.

Read more from Fox 11 Los Angeles.