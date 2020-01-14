California elementary school students hurt after plane apparently dumps fuel over playground

Fire crews were tending to multiple patients at an elementary school after reports of an aircraft that apparently dumped fuel onto the school playground while returning to the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said 70 firefighters and paramedics responded to the Park Avenue Elementary School in the Los Angeles suburb of Cudahy after reports of a substance coming from an overhead aircraft, the department tweeted.

“UPDATE*** 70 firefighters [FF] and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured. FFs working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area,” the department said.

The department said 17 children and six adults complained of minor injuries.

Firefighters were working to confirm the nature of the substance.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware showed that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX and circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport on Tuesday.

The plane was apparently dumping fuel upon its return, KABC-TV reported.