California drug bust nets methamphetamine, guns, hundreds of pot plants, $10G, authorities say

California authorities on Wednesday said seven people had been arrested and several items, including 46 pounds of methamphetamine and $10,000, were seized following a drug operation that lasted eight months.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that they, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI, carried out the operation. In addition to the methamphetamine and cash, the sheriff’s office said three pounds of processed marijuana and five weapons were also secured, and 211 marijuana plants were “eradicated.”

The November 2017 arrest of David Stuard, 55, kicked off the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Stuard was taken into custody after heroin, prescription pills and roughly one pound of methamphetamine was discovered in his vehicle following a traffic stop, according to authorities.

After an investigation was opened by the sheriff’s department’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), “detectives learned that Stuard would buy one kilogram (2.2 lbs.) of methamphetamine at a time and sell it in half and one pound quantities to smaller dealers,” the sheriff’s office said. “As detectives investigated further, they identified two Fresno men as being the major suppliers.”

Seven search warrants were ultimately served at separate locations and the case was handed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, the DEA and the FBI for prosecution, the sheriff’s office said.

Victor Garcia, 33; Angel Rivera, 31; Adolfo Lopez-Rayas, 32; Patrick Shaun Burriel, 46; Michelle Madewell, 41; and Luis Chaves Torres, 38, “were charged in a nine-count federal indictment” on June 14 “with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and other narcotics offenses,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that Lopez-Rayas and Torres were also hit with charges for “firearms offenses.”

The same day, “another one-count indictment was returned against David Stuard, charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” the sheriff’s office continued.