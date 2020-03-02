California driver plows through home, pins sleeping man to wall

A Southern California man sleeping in his bedroom Saturday night may have wished he was still dreaming when a car crashed into his home and pinned him against a wall.

The sleeping man survived with minor injuries after the car plowed through a utility pole and into his home in Riverside at around 1 a.m., the fire department said in an incident report.

Riverside firefighters arrived to find the man pinned between the car and a wall, officials said. The firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut the man free. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“(He) got very lucky,” Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst told the Press-Enterprise. The home, however, was not as fortunate, with fire officials estimating $200,000 in damages.

A scene photo shows the car almost completely entered the residence, and the resulting destruction left the home “uninhabitable,” fire officials said. The structural damage displaced four adults who went to stay with relatives.

The two occupants in the car were checked for injuries before being turned over to police, fire officials said.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than .08 causing injury, the paper reported. Both charges are felonies.

The passenger, also 22, was cited on suspicion of public intoxication, according to the paper.