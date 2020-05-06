California drive-by celebration welcomes baby of first responder family amid coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A California first responder family was treated to a drive-by celebration to welcome their newborn during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jason Rios, who works as a firefighter in Los Angeles, and his wife Wendy, who is a nurse, watched as friends and family drove their vehicles in a procession past their home, honking and cheering while also getting a glimpse of baby Rambo.

“To see our family and friends – very, very happy to see that, it’s very touching,” the emotional new mother told KTTV.

Shendy Henderson, one of Rambo’s grandparents, says she has not yet been able to hold him because of the social distancing measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monrovia Fire Department’s trucks showed up on the scene to participate in the celebration after Henderson asked them to join in.

“Obviously times are tough, so people are looking for other ways to celebrate and we are just happy to be a part of it,” one of its members told KTTV.