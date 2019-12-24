California dog at shelter for over 5 years adopted in time for Christmas

A pit bull mix who has spent more than half his life in a California shelter was adopted over the weekend — just in time for Christmas.

Seamus, a 9-year-old dog, has spent the last 5.5 years of his life — more than 2,000 days — with the Fresno Bully Rescue, an organization that aims to help bully breeds, like bulldogs, pit bulls and boxers, get adopted.

LUCY, DOG WHO’S BEEN AT PENNSYLVANIA SHELTER FOR MORE THAN 900 DAYS, WANTS TO BE ADOPTED FOR CHRISTMAS

After waiting so long for the right fur-ever home, Seamus finally found his family. The rescue posted on Facebook Sunday that the senior pooch has “a home for the holidays.”

CONAN, THE ISIS RAID DOG, LEADS LIST OF MOST HEROIC DOGS OF 2019

Seamus’ family appears to already be making their new furry friend Instagram famous with his own account under the handle @seamus_the_bully. Photos posted online show Seamus hanging by the Christmas tree, getting head scratches, going for drives and laying in a big, cozy bed.

‘BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT’: DOG IS ADOPTED AFTER 500 DAYS IN NEW YORK SHELTER

“Seamus is famous this dog has so much love from everyone I am [glad] me and my girlfriend got to adopt him we love that old man and has a forever home now,” one post from the dog’s owner read.

Bully breed dogs like Seamus “are the first to be euthanized if no one adopts or rescues them,” according to the Fresno rescue’s website. The animal rescuers said that their work in the Central Valley area of California is “critical” to help save pit bull-mixes, as more than 1 million of them are euthanized in the U.S. each year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rescue says that since opening in May 2008, they’ve rescued over 2,500 dogs and house more than 40 dogs — from “abusive homes and county shelters where they were designated to be euthanized” — at their shelter at any given time.