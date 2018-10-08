California DMV may have improperly registered roughly 1,500 resident, including non-citizens

Roughly 1,500 people — including legal residents who are not citizens — may have been improperly registered to vote in California by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles due to a “processing error.”

Secretary of State Alex Padilla called for an investigation on Monday. The dates in question occurred between April 23 and Sept. 25.

At least one non-citizen and perhaps many more were improperly registered to vote. The DMV said no one living in the country illegally was registered.

The incorrect registrations will be canceled by the secretary of state, DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said.

The DMV discovered the error after the Los Angeles Times inquired about a Canadian citizen who was improperly registered to vote while trying to replace his driver’s license. The green card holder contacted the paper about the mistake.

This isn’t the first issue to plague the department’s new “motor voter” registration system, which is a California law that took effect in April and automatically registers residents to vote when completing a driver’s license or identification (ID) card or change of address transactions.

About 23,000 voter registrations may have been botched last month because of an unrelated error, the department said.

“I remain deeply frustrated and disappointed that persistent errors by the DMV and CDT have undermined public confidence,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla wrote in a letter calling for an audit.

Since the law has gone into effect, residents have newly registered or updated their voter registration more than a million times. The initiative is aimed at bolstering voter turnout, with the midterm elections less than a month away.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election began Monday.

