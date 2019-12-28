California crash on Christmas kills 3 teens — including twin brothers – injures 2

Three Northern California teens, including 16-year-old twin brothers, were killed and two other teens were injured Christmas night when the vehicle in which they were traveling veered out of control and slammed into a utility pole and a tree, authorities said.

Killed in the crash were Javier Ramirez, 16, and twin brothers Anthony Urista and Michael Angelo Urista, all sophomores at Dublin High School in the San Francisco Bay Area.

MASSIVE 69-CAR PILEUP IN VIRGINIA LEAVES SEVERAL WITH CRITICAL INJURIES, SHUTS DOWN INTERSTATE

The Uristas’ cousin, Jared Reynoso, 16, was critically injured, while a fifth teen, Samantha Vargas Arceo, was hospitalized in an unspecified medical condition, according to reports.

“Our entire community is mourning the loss of three Dublin High School students whose lives were taken much too soon,” school district superintendent Dave Marken said in a statement, according to the East Bay Times. “We’d like to share our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our students and let them know they are in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

The group of five teens had ventured out on Christmas night to console a friend, Abraham Alonzo, a friend of the twins’ mother, told the Bay Area’s FOX 2.

“They said, ‘Hey Mom, one of our friends is having a hard time with Christmas with their family,’ so she let them go so they could go and console her and be with her and … you know. They didn’t come back.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A vigil in memory of the teens who died was being planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at Dublin High School, the FOX station reported.

The deadly crash happened the same day that three teens in Alabama died in a similar accident.