California crash involving Cal Fire vehicle leaves 1 dead, authorities say

One person was killed Friday in Northern California’s Sonoma County in a head-on crash involving a Cal Fire vehicle, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A driver in a Jeep was ejected and killed and a firefighter driving the Cal Fire vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, San Francisco’s KGO-TV reported.

The crash happened on Lakeville Highway at Cannon Lane near the Kincade Fire, which has injured four first responders and destroyed 360 structures, according to Cal Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection). The blaze was 70 percent contained as of Friday night.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash and the cause was under investigation, according to KGO.