California college freshman dies after attending off-campus fraternity party

A San Diego State University freshman has died after he was hospitalized for several days following a party at an off-campus fraternity house, campus officials said Monday.

Dylan Hernandez, 19, died at a hospital on Sunday. He allegedly attended a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event off-campus on Wednesday. University police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning. The school has not released any further information about the nature of his injuries.

“As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing,” San Diego State president Adela de la Torre said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to support the family during this tragic time, and ask that we all respect the privacy of his loved ones.”

He had been pledging Phi Gamma Delta, the Los Angeles Times reported. De la Torre urged anyone with information to come forward.

The university placed the Interfraternity Council, or IFC, and 14 fraternities affiliated with the group on suspension Friday after university police “uncovered information which alleges that a fraternity was involved in possible misconduct,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The San Diego Police Department would only take over the case if the death is ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office, spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told the Associated Press.

