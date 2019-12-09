California church's 'protest Nativity' displays Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cages, separated at border

A Southern California church is using the birth of Jesus to protest the now-defunct immigration policy that separated families who crossed the Mexico-U.S. border illegally.

Rev. Karen Clark Ristine posted a photo of the controversial display, saying she was “stirred to tears” by the Claremont United Methodist Church’s “protest Nativity,” which shows Jesus, Mary and Joseph in separate, barbed-wire cages. The post quickly went viral.

CHRISTMAS CARDS BANNED AT ENGLAND SCHOOL BY PRINCIPAL CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

“What if this family sought refuge in our country today?” reads the church’s statement posted next to the protest scene.

In the biblical story, as recounted in the gospel of Matthew, an angel appears to Joseph in Bethlehem telling him to take Mary and Jesus to Egypt because King Herod is trying to find their baby to kill him. The Holy Family stays in Egypt until Herod dies.

“Imagine Joseph and Mary separated at the border and Jesus no older than two taken from his mother and placed behind the fences of a Border Patrol detention center as more than 5,500 children have been the past three years,” the caption reads. “In the Claremont United Methodist Church nativity scene this Christmas, the Holy Family takes the place of the thousands of nameless families separated at our borders.”

Starting July 2017, more than 5,400 migrant children were separated from their families at the border, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. President Trump ended the policy last year after a national outcry.

DELAWARE TOWN BANS NATIVITY SCENE OVER SAFETY CONCERNS

Ristine said she doesn’t think it’s a political statement. She calls it a “theological” one.

“A nativity is the theological equivalent to public art, and the role of public art has always been to offer awareness,” the reverend told The Washington Post. “Jesus taught us kindness and mercy and the radical welcome of all people.”

Jesus, Mary and Joseph were reunited in a separate scene inside the church. Ristine said the church has largely received support for the display but many online expressed their displeasure, calling it “disrespectful and sacrilegious.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It isn’t the first “protest Nativity” to pop up across the nation. Last Christmas, churches in Indiana and Massachusetts protested in similar ways. Other liberal churches have used the Holy Family to protest against gun violence and to defend same-sex marriage in past years.

The Claremont United Methodist Church did not respond to request for comment.