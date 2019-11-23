California boy, 13, is arrested over a school shooting threat

A 13-year-old student who police believe may have intended to carry out a school shooting at a California middle school was arrested after deputies uncovered an AR-15 rifle, a large cache of ammunition, a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school’s layout, authorities said Friday.

Several students at Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School in South Los Angeles alerted their teachers after they overheard a student threatening to carry out a shooting at the school on Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Century Station said at a press conference.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the student’s home and uncovered the gun and 100 rounds of ammo, which authorities said was unregistered but did have a serial number, Undersheriff Tim Murakami said.

Investigators showcased a photo of the gun at the news conference and also added that the firearm did not appear to be a so-called ghost gun — a weapon purchased in parts and then assembled as an unregistered and untraceable weapon.

In the early stages of the investigation, Murakami told reporters that the weapon was a ghost gun but he apologized for the misinformation clarifying that the sheriff’s task force was investigating a separate incident in which a “ghost rifle” was thought to be involved.

“With all incidents like these, we ask all Los Angeles County residents that if they see or hear something, to say something,” Villanueva said. “In this case, the fact that people stepped forward and said what they had heard led us to be able to prevent a tragedy today.”

Police did not release the identity of the suspect because he is a minor.

The case comes a little over a week after a 16-year-old student armed with a handgun authorities considered a ghost gun opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, killing two and injuring three others before shooting himself in the head. The suspect died the following day.