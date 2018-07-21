California authorities responding to ‘active barricaded suspect’ at Trader Joe's, police say

Los Angeles police said there was “an active barricaded suspect” at a Trader Joe’s store in the Silver Lake area.

After previously tweeting about “an active police incident,” the LAPD tweeted that an individual had “barricaded themselves” at the chain grocery story.

Police cautioned the public to avoid the area around the store located at the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Boulevard in Silver Lake.

An employee of The Associated Press who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.