Cache County jail inmate who took off in stolen truck found

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – A Cache County inmate who authorities say stole a truck and fled while volunteering on a farm is back in custody.
KSL-TV reports jail agents arrested 32-year-old Joshua Aders on Monday night in Farmington.
He was booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of escape.
According to the sheriff’s office, Aders is serving a jail sentence on charges of fraud, theft, failure to appear warrants and drug-related crimes.
He was scheduled to be released in May.
Aders escaped Thursday after earning volunteer privileges on a work project at American West Heritage Center Farm in Wellsville.
