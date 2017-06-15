C-150 plane to join Blue Angels show after short decommissioning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show is bringing back a 24-year-old plane for their act this year.

According to a press release, the U.S. Navy Blue Angel’s C-130 Hercules, affectionately called “Fat Albert,” will be back after a short decommissioning for maintenance.

“Fat Albert is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ workhorse. A Marine Corps crew of three pilots and five enlisted aircrew flies the 24-year-old aircraft,” according to the press release. “If equipment breaks during the air show, Fat Albert travels to the nearest supply point to gather supplies and get the aircraft back in the air by the following day.”

The 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show will be held at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport July 22 and 23. Officials say the show will feature the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Heritage Flight Team and the P-51 Mustang, according to the press release.

Other performers announced for this year’s event include Brad Wursten, Julie Clark & her SMOKIN’ MENTOR T-34 Aerobatic Team, and a local favorite Driggs’ Mig Fury Fighters.

Tickets purchased before the day of the event are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Those prices increase to $30 for adults at the gate. Children younger than five-years-old are free.