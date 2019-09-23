BYU student dies after colliding with car while on longboard

PROVO, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a Brigham Young University student has died after he collided with a car while riding a longboard near campus.



The Daily Herald reported Monday Provo police have not released the international student’s name because family members abroad have not yet been reached.



The incident happened Sunday around 8:15 p.m. near Stadium Avenue and Canyon Road.



Police say the student was treated at the scene and then rushed to a hospital. He died of his injuries shortly after.



Investigators are trying to determine what led to the collision. The driver, who remained at the scene, said she did not see the student.



It is unclear if the student was wearing a helmet and at what speed he was traveling.



Longboards are similar to skateboards.