BYU-Idaho student charged with Walmart bomb threat

Andrew Joseph Blamires

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Andrew Joseph Blamires, 19, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for threatening to blow-up the Rexburg Walmart after what police say started as an argument over a carton of eggs.

Rexburg Police Department’s Captain Randy Lewis confirmed on Monday the BYU-Idaho student from Oklahoma was arrested and charged last week after posting the threat on Facebook earlier this month.

Police said he got into an argument with one of the store’s employees over Walmart not honoring its rollback price for the carton of eggs.

One of Blamires Facebook friends from Oklahoma saw the post and called Rexburg police, alerting them of not only this incident, but also of Blamire’s recent history where he was convicted on similar charges.

Rexburg PD discovered in late 2017, Blamire was convicted in Oklahoma for making a hit list of students he said he wanted to kill.

Blamire was released from police custody after posting bond and is expected to appear in a Madison County courtroom Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.