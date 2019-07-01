Buttigieg triples fundraising haul in last quarter, rakes in nearly $25M

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hauled in a whopping $24.8 million in fundraising from nearly 300,000 donors the past three months, his campaign announced on Monday.

That’s a massive figure for a White House hopeful who was largely unknown just four months ago. And it’s more confirmation – along with polls – that South Bend, Indiana mayor has gone from a long-shot to top-tier contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“This fundraising report shows that Pete’s message is resonating with Americans, and it’s proof that we are building an organization that can compete,” Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl wrote in an email to supporters early Monday morning.

Buttigieg was the first candidate to announce campaign cash figures for the second quarter of fundraising in 2019, which came to a close hours earlier, at the end of June.

The campaign received contributions during the second quarter from 294,000 donors, and had $22.6 million cash on hand as of Sunday night, according to national press secretary Chris Meagher.

He added that the campaign had more than 230,000 new donors during the quarter, bringing the total number of contributors to more than 400,000. And touting their small-dollar grassroots fundraising, Meagher highlighted that the average contribution for the second quarter was $47.42 and that donations came in from all 50 states and seven territories.

The topline figure of $24.8 million is more than three times the $7 million Buttigieg hauled in during the first three months of year. And while the 37-year-old mayor’s grassroots appeal is evident in his small-dollar donations, the candidate also aggressively courted top-dollar donors the past two months, holding fundraising events in recent weeks in New York City, Washington, San Francisco, Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Boston.

Buttigieg headlined around 70 top-dollar fundraisers as well as small-dollar grassroots events the past two months than any of his rivals in the Democratic nomination race other than the current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden. The former vice president hinted two weeks ago that his campaign had raked in nearly $20 million since he declared his candidacy in late April, nearly a month into the second quarter of fundraising.

While Buttigieg will likely be among the top Democrats in the field of nearly two-dozen contenders when it comes to campaign cash, it’s worth noting that his second-quarter haul was matched by Republican President Donald Trump in a single day. The Trump campaign announced that the president and affiliated committees hauled in an eye-popping $24.8 million during the 24 hours surrounding his formal campaign kick-off in June

Campaign cash, along with polling, is an important metric to measure a candidate’s popularity and his or her campaign’s strength. Fundraising dollars can be used by campaigns to hire staff, build grassroots outreach efforts, travel and pay for ads.