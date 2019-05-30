Buttigieg brother-in-law rips candidate, accuses campaign of misrepresenting family's past

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law is accusing the campaign of falsifying his family’s past for political gain — an alleged misrepresentation that he says has led to death threats.

Rhyan Glezman spoke to The Washington Examiner after a Washington Post article described how his younger brother Chasten was forced out of the family home and rejected by his brothers.

PETE BUTTIGIEG DESCRIBED POLITICS AS A ‘SEXY CHALLENGE’ IN RESURFACED NEWSPAPER INTERVIEW

“A mayor from a small city and his husband, a child who grew up with nothing and his parents kicked him out … it makes a perfect political story for the campaign,” he told the Examiner at his church in Clio, Michigan where he is a pastor. “To me that’s very sad. If that’s all you have to stand on, you’re not fit to be president of the United States.”

The Post reported that Chasten was met with silence when he told his family he was gay, with one of his brother uttering: “No brother of mine…” Chasten in turn, according to the Post, packed his bags and left. The outlet reported that while his parents eventually reached out and reconciled with him (and walked him down the aisle at his wedding), that wasn’t as easy with his brothers.

But Glezman told the Post that while he is opposed to gay marriage, he still loves his brother: “I just don’t support the gay lifestyle.”

He echoed that sentiment to the Examiner: “You can’t change that. Just because we have a disagreement doesn’t change that.”

Glezman said that while Chasten left the house after coming out, “there was nothing on the family end that said he had to leave.” He also rejected the idea that the family was poor, and claimed Chasten is playing the “victim card” for political gain.

“The story makes it look as if he came from nothing, a poor family,” he said. “Chasten had everything, from cell phones paid for, car insurance paid for.”

SANDERS AND WARREN RISING, BUTTIGIEG EDGING DOWN: POLL

But he says the claims have led to hateful messages online, including one that he said he should “go out to woodshed and kill myself.”

Glezman told The Examiner that he voted for President Trump in 2016, and although he has voted for Democrats in the past, he wouldn’t be voting for his brother-in-law.

“That’s not because he’s gay,” he said. “When you want to rewrite the Electoral College, when you want to change the makeup of the Supreme Court, when you want to have open borders and not have any process there, his extreme view on abortion … those are things that are very important to me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend., Ind., started his presidential bid strongly, going from a relatively unknown candidate to a Democratic star within a few months.

Butin recent months his polling numbers appear to be dipping as more candidates enter the race. A Quinnipiac University poll this month found Buttigieg’s support at 5 percent, down from 10 percent in the group’s April poll. A Fox News Poll this month showed Buttigieg polling at 6 percent.