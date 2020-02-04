Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases initial results after massive delay

Pete Buttigieg is narrowly leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according to initial returns that the party at last began reporting late Tuesday afternoon following a massive delay linked to technical breakdowns.

But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is close behind the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, with 62 percent of precincts reporting in the first batch released by the embattled state party.

The returns show Buttigieg with 26.9 percent and Sanders with 25.1 percent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailed with 18.3 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden was hovering in fourth with 15.6 percent, just ahead of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. While incomplete, the results could mark a disappointing finish for Biden considering his past status as the unrivaled front-runner.

The announcement came as Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price offered a public mea culpa for the overnight fiasco while defending the accuracy of the data in hand.

“I apologize deeply for this,” he said at a press conference, calling Monday night’s chaos “simply unacceptable” and pledging a thorough and independent review.

He said party officials “hit a stumbling block” on the back end of reporting the data but insisted “this data is accurate.”

He faulted a “coding error” but said the party has a paper trail to back up the results.

Whoever wins in the end is sure to claim momentum heading into the next crucial presidential primary contest in New Hampshire. But any such victory will be clouded by the confusion and general campaign frustration over the meltdown in Iowa over the past 24 hours.

Several top campaigns and their supporters blasted the process and the state party, with the overheated recriminations essentially depriving the eventual victor of the sort of clean, prime-time win that would ideally accompany the first-in-the-nation contest result.

From here, the field hit the trail in New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primary election, where party leaders are already boasting of a much simpler and cleaner process.

New Hampshire “uses paper ballots and has run smoothly for 100 years. We expect a great turnout in the Democratic Primary by Democrats, Independents and those who register on Primary Day. It is a magical week in the Granite State,” New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley told Fox News.

The Iowa Democratic Party, meanwhile, has scrambled to explain what went wrong and fend off critics eager to challenge the state’s status at the front of the presidential nomination calendar. On Tuesday morning, the party blamed a “coding issue” in its reporting app but stressed that the debacle “did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately” and claimed the issue was fixed.

“We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cybersecurity intrusion. In preparation for the caucuses, our systems were tested by independent cybersecurity consultants,” Price said in a statement.

Price said the party’s initial investigation determined “with certainty” that the data collected through the app was sound but that “it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately.”

The chairman said that because of mandated paper backups, “we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate.”