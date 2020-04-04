Businesses board up in NYC after shutting down due to coronavirus

April 4, 2020 KID News National News

New York City storeowners have boarded up their shops as coronavirus drains the NYPD’s numbers.

On March 20th, N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to close as coronavirus rapidly spread throughout the state. Rather than simply close up their stores, some storeowners went a step further and covered their windows and doors with plywood.

Boarded up storefronts are seen in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on April 1, 2020. – The US on Wednesday has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.  (AFP via Getty)

High-end boutiques, including Louis Vuitton, Kendra Scott and Jimmy Choo, look ready to weather riots or natural disasters instead of extended closures.

A view of a Jimmy Choo Boutique in Soho area boarded shut amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 26, 2020 in New York City  (John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some of the protective sheets carry hopeful messages, but the implication is a bit more pessimistic.

View of a boarded up Louis Vuitton storefront in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on April 1, 2020. – The US on Wednesday has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to N.Y.P.D. data, crime has fallen by around 20% since the state implemented its “shelter-in-place” order. In that same time, over 1,000 police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, raising questions as to how well they can maintain peace if tensions start to rise.

A message is displayed on a boarded up Louis Vuitton storefront in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on April 1, 2020. – The US on Wednesday has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.  (AFP via Getty)

On Thursday, 6,498 uniformed members of the force were on sick report, accounting for 18% of the department’s uniformed workers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Brunello Cuccinelli on Madison Ave is boarded up as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on April 02, 2020 in New York City. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 180 countries and territories across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Getty)

On Friday, Governor Cuomo pledged to support the N.Y.P.D., however he can.

“That’s a problem. That’s a problem in the NYPD, that’s a problem in the FDNY, it’s a problem all across the board,” Cuomo said during a press conference.

“We’ll look to the localities — do they think there’s a level where they need backup — and then we’ll do everything we can to provide backup.”