Bus carrying Humboldt Broncos hockey team involved in crash; fatalities reported

A bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team was involved in a crash, with an unspecified number of fatalities and injuries reported.

The bus was reportedly carrying members of the Broncos, of Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Junior hockey typically involves players ages 16 to 21.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed there were fatalities in the crash on a highway in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. A semi-tractor apparently collided with the passenger bus, according to the CBC.

The Nipawin Hawks hockey team, which was supposed to play the Broncos on Friday night, announced on Facebook that the game was canceled.

“The accident being talked about involved Humboldt team bus,” the Hawks announced on Facebook. “We ask during this time that you don’t send messages. When more information is given we will update.”

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench told CBC he was devastated.

“It’s going to hit the community hard,” he said. “It’s not a good day for Humboldt.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.