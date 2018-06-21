Burrito-eating driver crashes in Oregon, deputies say: Snack is 'only causality'

Did this driver need to “taco” break?

Deputies in Oregon said a distracted 20-year-old motorist crashed his vehicle while chowing down on a burrito — and they’re using evidence of the crash to warn locals against eating and driving.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office state posted a photo of the car, which could be seen in a ditch on the side of the road.

“[The driver] ended up down the side of Corbett Hill Road,” deputies tweeted Thursday. “Driver did not sustain any injuries… the burrito was the only casualty.”

Several people, encouraged by the police station’s sense of humor, replied to the tweet.

“Pics of the burrito plz, want to make sure it’s going to be ok,” one man wrote.

“Burrito shrapnel was everywhere!” a woman joked.

“RIBurrito,” another replied.

The crash took place on Wednesday evening, KOMO reports.