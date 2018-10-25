Burglary suspect stopped by armed homeowner while 'lookout' slept in car, police say

An Oregon homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint last week after she caught him attempting to leave her house with stolen items, police said.

Authorities in Clackamas County responded to a burglary report at a home in Happy Valley, around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 18, Portland’s Fox 12 Oregon reported.

Responding officers found homeowner Dawn Lisa-DesVoigne holding the burglar at gunpoint. The burglar was identified as 20-year-old Edward Cerf of Oregon City. Deputies said they found Cerf’s presumed accomplice, Gabriella Solis, asleep in a vehicle a block away. Solis reportedly told authorities she was the designated lookout.

Lisa-DesVoigne and her boyfriend, Troy Eton, told police they had been hit by multiple burglaries, which compelled them to install a security camera.

“We were tired of being victimized, tired of being traumatized and violated,” Lisa-DesVoigne said.

“We were tired of being victimized, tired of being traumatized and violated.” — Dawn Lisa-DesVoigne, armed homeowner credited with thwarting burglary attempt

The couple credited their security system with helping them thwart the latest burglary attempt, Portland’s KOIN-TV reported. It was not clear whether Cerf and Solis were linked to the previous break-ins.

Cerf and Solis were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, according to the station. They were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.