Burglary suspect stopped by armed homeowner while 'lookout' slept in car, police say

October 25, 2018 KID News National News
Edward Cerf, left, and Gabriella Solis, were accused of an attempted break-in of an Oregon couple's home.

An Oregon homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint last week after she caught him attempting to leave her house with stolen items, police said.

Authorities in Clackamas County responded to a burglary report at a home in Happy Valley, around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 18, Portland’s Fox 12 Oregon reported.

Responding officers found homeowner Dawn Lisa-DesVoigne holding the burglar at gunpoint. The burglar was identified as 20-year-old Edward Cerf of Oregon City. Deputies said they found Cerf’s presumed accomplice, Gabriella Solis, asleep in a vehicle a block away. Solis reportedly told authorities she was the designated lookout.

Lisa-DesVoigne and her boyfriend, Troy Eton, told police they had been hit by multiple burglaries, which compelled them to install a security camera.

“We were tired of being victimized, tired of being traumatized and violated,” Lisa-DesVoigne said.

The couple credited their security system with helping them thwart the latest burglary attempt, Portland’s KOIN-TV reported. It was not clear whether Cerf and Solis were linked to the previous break-ins.

Cerf and Solis were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, according to the station. They were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.