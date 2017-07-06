Bull rider taken to hospital without pulse will ride again

Odessa College bull rider Bradie Gray had arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center without a pulse after a bull bucked him to the ground and stepped on him, breaking multiple ribs, collapsing both his lungs and bruising the main artery attached to his heart.

Doctors gave Gray a 60 percent chance of not leaving the hospital. Three weeks later, on Wednesday, he walked out pulling an oxygen tank.

Gray is a native of Australia. He was competing in the College National Finals Rodeo with his parents in attendance when the bull bucked him.

Gray and his parents will head back to Odessa, Texas, before seeing another doctor and flying home to Australia.

Gray said he expects to return to bull riding after taking “six to 12 months off to make sure everything is healed right.” ]]>