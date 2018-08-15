Bull escapes Oklahoma City pen, dies after gallivanting through Oklahoma City

A bull ran amok through the streets of Oklahoma City on Monday before eventually collapsing and dying, police said.

The 2,000-pound animal broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards and charged through streets and chased people. One person had to jump into a river to escape the animal’s fury.

The animal, identified in an Oklahoma City police report as “Rodeo Bull,” made it more than 2 miles downtown near a hospital and a bus station, police spokesman Megan Morgan said. Cowboys used lassos to help wrangle the bull, but it died after it was captured.

There were no serious injuries reported.