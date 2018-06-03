Building collapses in Kenya's capital; police report 3 dead

June 3, 2018 KID News World News
A rescuer aided by a heavy digger attends the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2018.

A rescuer aided by a heavy digger attends the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2018.  (AP)

Three people have been killed when a building collapsed in Nairobi’s low income residential area of Huruma, a police official and witnesses said Sunday.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit said a rescue operation is going on after a five-story residential building collapsed early Sunday in the Ngei area of Huruma.

A body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died, he said. Three others rescued are being treated at a hospital, he said. A third body was being pulled out of the rubble, said a photographer for The Associated Press who was at the scene.

Child residents of a neighboring building look out over their balcony at the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, June 3, 2018. An official from Kenya's Disaster Management Unit at the scene said that two had died, a number were injured, some were still missing, but that many residents of the building had managed to escape before the building fully collapsed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Child residents of a neighboring building look out over their balcony at the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2018.  (AP)

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country’s buildings to see if they were up to standard. The National Construction Authority found 58 percent of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

A priest holding a bible walks past the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, June 3, 2018. An official from Kenya's Disaster Management Unit at the scene said that two had died, a number were injured, some were still missing, but that many residents of the building had managed to escape before the building fully collapsed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A priest holding a bible walks past the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, June 3, 2018.  (AP)

In 2016, a building collapse in Huruma killed 37 people and injured 70. The rescue work took days, and a baby and a pregnant woman were among those pulled to safety.