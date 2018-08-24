Buddhist monk beats, kills child, 9, during prayer session, authorities say

A Thai boy was beaten to death by an incensed Buddhist monk after the child displayed “playful” behavior during a temple prayer session, Thai police said Friday.

Monk Suphachai Suthiyano, 64, allegedly assaulted Wattanapol Sisawad, 9, with a bamboo stick and slammed the boy’s head against a pillar before Sisawad fell into a coma last weekend, AFP reported. Sisawad died as a result of his injuries on Thursday.

Suthiyano reportedly flew into a rage after the young boy disrupted a Buddhist ceremony at the temple in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, two hours west of Bangkok.

Thai police originally charged Suthiyano with assault when he was arrested Sunday, but, after the boy’s death, the charge will be revised to assault resulting in death, authorities said.

Suthiyano lost his status as a monk following the arrest.

Sisawad’s mother told Thai media she “will not forgive” Suthiyano.

This monk’s alleged attack on the child comes amid investigations into sexual misconduct, extortion and drug use accusations leveled at high-profile monks in Buddhist-majority Thailand and China.