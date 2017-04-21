BSU head football coach eligible for bigger bonuses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The highest paid employee on Idaho’s payroll is eligible for bigger bonuses under a newly amended contract.

The Idaho State Board of Education agreed Thursday to up how much Boise State University’s head football coach Bryan Harsin can make in bonuses each year.

Harsin will now be eligible for a $50,000 bonus if the Broncos become the champion of its six-team division. Previously, the amount was $15,000. Harsin could also see a $75,000 bonus if the team wins its athletic conference’s title game — a bump from the former $50,000.

The board also agreed to increase Harsin’s bonus from $100,000 to $125,000 if the Broncos play in a college football playoff semifinal game.

This is on top of Harsin’s current $1.35 million annual salary, which automatically goes up $100,000 each year under his five year contract.