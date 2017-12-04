Brussels braces for Brexit make-or-break day

British Prime Minister Theresa May is coming to Brussels for crucial talks on the state of Brexit negotiations, with the outcome poised to set the agenda for the divorce terms between Britain and the European Union.

May will be meeting with both EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk hoping to reach enough progress on the divorce bill it has to pay, Irish border conditions and the rights of citizens in each other’s nations for the negotiations to reach the next stage and include future trade relations.

EU top Brexit officials will also be huddling among themselves looking how to get more concessions from Britain specifically on citizens’ rights and the Irish border.

Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.