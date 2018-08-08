BRT: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) _ BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $3.4 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.7 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares have climbed roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.94, an increase of 62 percent in the last 12 months.

