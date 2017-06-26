Brothers face murder charges in Pocatello, Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Two brothers face murder charges after a man was killed in Pocatello, Idaho.

KPVI-TV reports that Pocatello police responded to a disturbance in an alley south of Clark Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a male victim and began CPR. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Nathan Tad Richardson, age 30.

A police investigation identified two suspects in the killing. Gabriel Lee Moreno, age 25 and Anthony Carlos Moreno, age 23, were booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Both were charged with second-degree murder. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.

(Information from: KPVI-TV, http://www.kpvi.com/)