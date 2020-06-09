Brooklyn shooting: 7 shot within 10 minutes in separate incidents

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Seven people were wounded in three shootings just 10 minutes apart Monday night in different Brooklyn neighborhoods, police said.

The gunplay started at about 10:40 p.m. on Bainbridge Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

Two men, ages 27 and 34, were each struck in the leg, authorities said. They were taken to Kings County Hospital and were expected to survive.

Less than five minutes later, a 35-year-old man was shot on Flatbush Avenue near Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush, police said.

He, too, was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

Finally, at about 10:50 p.m., four people — a woman and three men — were caught in a hail of gunfire on Bristol Street near Newport Street in Brownsville, authorities and witnesses said.

The woman, 23, is in critical condition and the men — ages 17, 35, and 50 — all suffered non-life threatening injuries, cops said.

A witness to the Brownsville shooting, 55-year-old Robert Green, said so many shots were fired that he lost count.

Green said he saw three people — one woman and two men — loaded into an ambulance by first responders. He noticed that the woman appeared to be the most seriously injured.

“I could see she was breathing, but she wasn’t moving,” he said.

Hours after the Brownsville shooting, police were still swarming the area and shell casings were strewn in the street.

Monday’s spree of shootings came after the city last week experienced an uptick in murders and shootings over the same time period last year, police sources have told The Post.

From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five killings during the same week last year, sources said.

The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, sources said.

