Brooklyn rat carrying avocado on subway tracks caught on video

A rat in New York was caught on tape dragging part of an avocado down a subway track. (iStock)

One of the most popular rodents on the web, “Pizza Rat,” may get upstaged by his hipster Brooklyn counterpart, “Avocado Rat.”

Video was captured by a passerby, Jessica Edwards, in a subway station at Green Point Avenue in New York on Tuesday, Pix 11 reported, showing the rat carrying what appears to be half of an avocado.

“Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast,” Edwards wrote in the post.

MEXICAN CARTELS EXTORTING AVOCADO PRODUCERS RAISES PRICE OF GUACAMOLE, REPORT SAYS

The video zooms in to show the animal disappear beneath the subway tracks before quickly snatching its findings in with him.

More than 700 people have seen the video on Instagram so far. But it hasn’t quite matched the following of “Pizza Rat” yet, whose video has more than 10 million views.