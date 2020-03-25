Brooklyn principal, 36, dies of coronavirus complications, officials say

A New York City principal, 36, remembered as a dedicated educator who gave her all to her students and staff, has died of complications from the coronavirus, according to a report.

“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dez-Ann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,” the union said in a statement. “Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them. Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”

Her death is known as the first for a city public school staff member because of the pandemic, officials said Monday.

“This is painful for all of us, and I extend my deepest condolences to the Brooklyn Democracy Academy community, and the family of Principal Romain,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

Brooklyn Democracy Academy is a school for students who had struggled in traditional high schools.

The rate of new infections in New York is doubling about every three days.

While officials once projected the peak in New York would come in early May, they now say it could come in two to three weeks.

There were more than 25,000 positive cases in New York state and at least 210 deaths, according to state figures. Most of the cases and deaths have been in New York City, an emerging worldwide hotspot in the outbreak.