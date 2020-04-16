British WWII veteran raises more than $16M to help doctors, nurses during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Moore wanted to raise about $1,200 to help doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic in England before his 100th birthday this month.

However, within days, the 99-year-old British Army veteran smashed that goal, raising more than $16 million — and climbing — to help the National Health Service.

Moore, who uses a walker, raised money by walking 100 laps around his 25-meter (82 foot-long) garden in Bedfordshire. He completed the challenge on Thursdays, well ahead of his April 30 birthday.

He told local reporters after completing the challenge – with an honor guard from the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment – that he felt “fine” and was glad to be “surrounded by the right sort of people.”

“Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service, because for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it,” the World War II veteran told the BBC.

Moore’s family used social media to help him get donations through JustGiving to thank the doctors and nurses who took care of him when he broke his hip. The campaign attracted more than 250,000 supporters including celebrities, fellow veterans, and yes, health workers too.

Raised in Yorkshire, Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.

“We class Captain Tom as one of our own, so it’s a fantastic honour to be here today to witness such an inspirational act from a phenomenal individual. Thank you Tom!” the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted on Thursday.

JustGiving confirmed to local media Moore’s campaign was the single largest total ever raised on its site. It also donated about $124,000 to the campaign.

“We are absolutely floored by what has been achieved but we’re so happy, so humbled and so proud,” his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told the BBC on Thursday. “He’s a beacon of hope in dark times and I think we all need something like this to believe in and it’s for an amazing cause.”

According to Sky News, Moore had one final message for people during this pandemic: “For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”

“You’ve all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right, it might take time,” he said. “At the end of the day, we shall all be OK again.”

