British police: LGBT fans at World Cup should obey local law

The top British police officer working at the World Cup in Russia has suggested visiting LGBT fans should follow local laws which restrict how they can express their identity in public.

Russian law bans the so-called “propaganda” of homosexuality in any setting where children could be present. In practice, it has been used to restrict public discussion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues and to block protests, although Russian authorities have suggested the measure won’t be as strictly enforced at the World Cup.

When asked what advice he’d give to LGBT fans of England, chief Inspector Joseph Stokoe predicted “they will follow the law as it is in Russia.”

He adds “people may or may not wish to fly (the rainbow) flag. We’ve discussed that with Russian authorities to ensure there’s that communication.”