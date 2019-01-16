British PM Theresa May survives no-confidence vote, day after major Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government survived a vote of no-confidence in Parliament Wednesday as her Conservative Party stuck together to pushback an effort to oust the government — despite May’s colossal Brexit defeat a day earlier.

The House of Commons voted 325-306 in favor of the government, as Conservative MPs and coalition allies The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) stood together and fended off Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s push for an eventual general election.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY SUFFERS DEVASTATING DEFEAT ON KEY BREXIT VOTE

The no-confidence vote came a day after May’s Brexit deal, negotiated with E.U. leaders, was voted down 432-202, the largest defeat for a sitting government in the history of the House of Commons. May had been expected to lose, but the enormous defeat marked a significant blow to her already-troubled time as leader.

It immediately led to Labour Party leader and leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn tabling a motion of no confidence in the government. Earlier Wednesday, he formally moved the motion.

“Last week they lost a vote on the finance bill, that’s what’s called supply. Yesterday they lost a vote by the biggest margin ever, that’s what’s regarded as confidence,” he said. “By any convention of this House, by any precedence, loss of confidence and supply should mean they do the right thing and resign.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.