The United Kingdom’s divorce from the European Union passed one major hurdle Tuesday when Parliament lawmakers approved Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill, but hit a roadblock when a three-day timetable was voted down.

The House of Commons passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill by a 30-point majority, with the ayes getting 329 votes, over 299 by the Noes. Then lawmakers quickly voted down Johnson’s a three-day timetable by a 14-point margin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.